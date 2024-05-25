Orlando Pirates qualifes for CAF Champions League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The last day of the 2023/24 DSTV Premiership season delivered the thrills and spillls as teams went into the matches for different objectives.

Orlando Pirates qualified for CAF Champions League after they played to a 1-ALL draw with Supersport United at the Orlando stadium.

Orlando Pirates started the match in third position looking for a win to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring on the stroke of half time. Monnapule Saleng made a great run on the right and provided Tshegofatso Mabasa to score his 16th goal of the season with a simple tap in.

But Matsatsantsa a Pitori equalized when Shandre Campbell played a beautiful cross to Gape Moralo who made no mistake in the 62nd minute.

CAF Confederation Cup

Stellenbosch FC will settle for CAF Confederation Cup spot after they lost to Richards Bay 2-1 at the King Zwelithi stadium in Durban.

Richards Bay will play settle for the play-offs with two teams from the National First Division

Richards Bay started the last day in the 15th place which is the play-off position.

The PSL rookies still had an opportunity to avoid the play-offs by at least win their match and also hope that Royal AM lose their match against Moroka Swallows.

Second-placed Stellenbosch FC were looking to consolidate their second spot on the log and qualify for CAF Champions League…

But it was Richards Bay that started the match on the front foot.

Ntsako Makhubela found himself with acres of space in the box and did very well to slot the ball past Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens in the 5th minute.

And few minutes later the KZN team scored the second goal to give themselves hope for survival.

Yanele Mbuthuma rose the highest to score with a header in the 16th minute.

But Stellies pulled one back gave when Iqraam Rayners scored his 1th goal of the season to finish as a the second top goal scorer.

Richards Bay beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the King Zwelithini stadium in Durban.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs failed to reach top eight after they lost to bottom side Cape Town Spurs 2-NIL.