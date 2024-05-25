ANC plans to grow economy, create jobs, expand services: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa has made a final pitch to voters to return his party to government.

Addressing a packed FNB stadium, Ramaphosa said the governing party has a plan to grow the economy, create jobs, expand services and better the lives of all South Africans.

The governing party is seeking another mandate after having been the only party to have been in government since the dawn of democracy.

The ANC is facing one of the most difficult elections yet.

Nearly 30 years after democracy, South Africa is a better place, with a vibrant and resilient democracy. Thank you to all ANC supporters, staff and volunteers for making sure that #SIYANQOBA! ⚫🟢🟡#VoteANC2024 #SiyanqobaRally #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/2ofmd3xiyS — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 25, 2024

It was the governing party’s final push, and it flexed its muscles. Tens of thousands packed the 94 000 capacity stadium. Perhaps to remind all and sundry that, the party still enjoys popular support.

These are after all, the most contested elections since the dawn of democracy. The party is arguably facing its biggest challenge. Never before has it ever witnessed its former President lead a party to unseat it from power.

Former President Jacob Zuma is leading the rival MK Party threatening the ANC’s majority votes. Touting its track record, the party says it is unfazed and has a plan to do even better.

In an effort to fight unemployment and poverty, Ramaphosa detailed an economic plan to tackle these.

He says people will be at the centre of the new ANC government.

He also promised to roll out the Gauteng’s Nas’ispani project spearheaded by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to other provinces. This scheme has seen thousands of young people being absorbed into job opportunities. But it has not been without criticism.

Ramaphosa also spoke of the importance of universal health, following his signing of the National Health Insurance(NHI).

Former President Thabo Mbeki delivered a message of support during the ANC #SiyanqobaRally VIVA ANC! ✊🏾⚫️🟢🟡 📍FNB Stadium 🏟️#VoteANC2024#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/fMIG5fyFCj — Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) May 25, 2024

He also placed education at the centre of economic revival.

Local government which is at the coalface of service delivery will be attended to as well.

Most complaints come from lack, slow or no service delivery by the local sphere of government.

The ANC president also promised to press ahead with the renewal agenda of the ANC, saying those who cannot stand it are leaving the party. In a matter of days, South Africans will head to the polls to make their choice and decide who should govern them for the next five years.

A task, shouldered by every South African.

ANC hosts its Siyanqoba Rally at FNB stadium in Soweto