EFF vows to ‘fight criminality and corruption’ if elected into power

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will fight criminality and corruption if elected into government after Wednesday’s elections.

Malema says this includes fighting corruption among politicians.

The leader of the country’s third largest party addressed party supporters at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The party is holding its final “Tshela Thupa” rally as the country gears up for Wednesday’s polls.

Malema says as part of tackling corruption, the party will raid President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm where a substantial amount of US dollars was stolen.

“We are ready to lead the government of South Africa from now onwards. We are ready to fight all kinds of criminals in our country including the corruption of the politicians. No politician will be left unattended.”

“Comrades, when we take over South Africa, we are going to open Phala Phala and we are going to raid Phala Phala because we suspect there are more dollars left at Phala Phala.”

Malema says the apartheid regime did not end in 1994.

He says the high municipal rates and taxes are a deliberate attempt to keep the black majority from affluent spaces.

The EFF leader says South Africans cannot claim to be liberated when the unemployment rate is the highest in the world and when inequality is rife.

“When you want to buy a house, you don’t qualify for a bond. When you want to buy a car, you don’t qualify for finance. When you want to open a small business, you don’t qualify for finance. When you want to go to university, you don’t qualify for finance.”

“Today, you want to go and swim. If you don’t have money, you will never go and swim. How can you be free when we are going through hunger? When more than 40% of the young people of South Africa are unemployed,” explains Malema.

