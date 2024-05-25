APC, BRA merge to bring change in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Brooklyn in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga are confident that voting for the African People’s Convention (APC) will change their lives.

The residents who are attending the party’s final rally say the APC will provide the much needed basic services such as water and road infrastructure.

Party members from Better Residents Association (BRA) and APC came together as one and their main goal is improved service delivery.

For these residents, the APC and BRA merger has come at the right time. They believe they will see change in their area after the elections.

“I want to see change, better service delivery, roads, water because more especially here in ward 15 we are suffering from water. It will be much better if our people can get clean water then to drink water with cows and goats.”

“We are very much confident that when the APC takes over it is going to bring change in the lives of the people.”

“I am voting for APC because it is the only party around South Africa that does not have corruption. So I can’t speak much everybody knows our president, he was there at Scopa for many years, he came out without any money laundering. So that is why I am going to vote for the APC.”

The President of the BRA, Delta Mokoena, says putting together the two organisations will benefit residents.

“It’s been a long time. 30 years ago we mandated the current political party representing us but nothing comes out. We don’t get any services. If you look around this area, especially in Mpumalanga, service delivery in Mpumalanga is only crime and corruption. Then we say said let’s join APC so that we can one voice both national and provincial and regionally.”

APC president Themba Godi says unity can assist in changing the lives of the residents.

“This is not our first agreement. In Gauteng we have an agreement with another party, it is part of our goal as the Pan Africanist to unite with our people. Because when we are united we can change the situation of Bushbuckridge residents.”

The APC will be contesting for the fourth time in the national and provincial elections.



2024 Elections | Themba Godi’s APC holds final rally in Bushbuckridge:

Reporting – Nhlanhla Jele