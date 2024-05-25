ACM leader says he will bring change in the lives of citizens

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng says some of the African National Congress (ANC) top leaders who hail from Botshabelo in the Free State have deserted the area. Motsoeneng says leaders have failed to develop the lives of people who don’t have decent jobs and left destitute.

Motsoeneng has taken his election campaign to Mangaung as a last push for the ACM ahead of elections.

Botshabelo has been a playground for most parties including the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Rise Mzansi.

Residents say whoever takes power should have their best interest at heart.

“What he said was powerful that after 30 years still there’s no change. I am still waiting for the house that I applied for in 2007,” says a resident.

“I support ACM and I appreciate that they came to my house to listen to my problems,” adds another resident.

“We need jobs and I think we have to give other parties a chance,” says a resident.

The ACM leader says he will bring the change that the governing party has failed in the 30 years of democracy. This is the first time that Motsoeneng campaigns outside Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality in the eastern Free State.

“They have come in numbers, which means they are ready to put their x under ACM. I’m hopefully that this time the Free State people and South Africa will vote for ACM.”

ACM will take its campaign to Dewetsdorp.

2024 Elections | ACM leader Motsoeneng to campaign in Botshabelo, Free State: