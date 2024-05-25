MK Party confident of two-thirds majority in elections

Reading Time: 3 minutes

UMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party says it has no doubt of obtaining a two-third majority victory in the upcoming national and provincial elections on Wednesday May 29.

The party took its election trail to Hammarsdale, west of Durban. The area is an African National Congress (ANC) stronghold. During the late 80s and early 90s it experienced political violence that saw scores of people being killed in clashes between the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

With just a few days before the country’s seventh general election, MK Party supporters in Hammarsdale came out in their numbers to the rally.

The supporters say they are pinning their hopes that if elected into power the party will address issues of basic needs and land.

“MK is the only party that will rescue South Africa from the pressure that the country is facing. Right now our land is owned by people who don’t belong in this country, we don’t have land. We will vote for MK so that the democracy of this country will be the one that we seek, which favours us all not just a certain group of people.

We want jobs, we are staying at home, our children are educated but they are still unemployed, we want our lives to be better,” says MK supporter.

The young people who attended the rally say they want issues of unemployment and service delivery to be addressed.

“My vote will change that if you are 35 years you can’t be employed, because they need experience. If we are looking for a job they want 10 years experience. As we speak we are unemployed, I want my vote to change that. MK will bring change because we will be developed and we will have roads,” says another MK supporter.

The MK Party leadership says the Constitutional Court’s decision to bar former President Jacob Zuma from holding public office, has not dampened their spirits and their programmes.

MK Party Senior leader Visvin Reddy says, “President Jacob Zuma will remain the face and the president of Umkhonto Wesizwe. He is the force behind this party. He drives this political party, he drives this movement. So that decision by the captured court does not bother us. We are going for the two thirds majority, it on the horizon Wednesday it’s going to happen.”

The MK party is expected to wrap up its election rally in the Mpumalanga Province on Sunday.

2024 Elections | MK Party in KZN holds final rally in Hammarsdale: Visvin Reddy