ACDP leader Meshoe aims for party to join top five in SA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe says his party is working to be part of the top five political parties in the country.

Meshoe is on a four-day election campaign in Cape Town.

He began his campaign trail in Khayelitsha on Thursday where he promised to fight crime.

On Friday, he was flanked by his new wife, Ma’Wonki, following the passing of his first wife in January last year.

The ACDP leader visited a local church in Eerste River, that has inherited a dilapidated building housing disadvantaged families.

The building is under refurbishment as it has inadequate ablution facilities and water and has suffered vandalism over time.

Some of the residents have been on the housing waiting list for up to 35 years.

“With what we are doing now people realise that these people care and it is not only now because it is the elections. It is going to be continual. We’ll be going to the people we visited particularly those who are under unfortunate circumstances and unacceptable living conditions. we’ll be going back to them and as we’ll be negotiating with the government. being in the top five is going to give us even a stronger voice, a stronger voice to say guys you cannot do this we want answers,” Meshoe explained.