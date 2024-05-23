Government averts planned trucking strike: Ntshaveni

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster says a planned national strike in the trucking industry has been averted following engagements with the relevant trade unions and associations.

The trucking industry had planned to embark on a national shutdown on Monday over the alleged appointment of illegal foreigners in the industry.

Government says it has come to an agreement with freight and trucking stakeholders to implement outstanding legislative and enforcement measures.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says the government’s intervention is aimed at eliminating any disruptions to the elections and the economy.

“Of the work that we are doing is also legislative amendments to address finally the ultimate goal of what the trade unions and the associations are pleading for in terms of how we manage the presence of foreign nationals in that sector and any other sector for that matter, however, if that sector is not functioning, its impact on the economy can be disastrous. So our commitment in this work that we are doing is not only limited to the elections but also post-elections. That’s why across all provinces we’ve got operational plans and we have a responsibility to assure South Africans that the shutdown is not taking place because we are working together with the social partners.”