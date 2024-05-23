ICJ to rule Friday on SA’s request for Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Southern Africa Litigation Centre says it will be interesting to see what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will decide on the case of South Africa versus Israel.

This comes as the ICJ is expected to deliver its order on Friday on the request by South Africa to order Israel to implement a ceasefire in Gaza.

International Justice Cluster Lead at the Centre, Dr Atilla Kisla says, “We’ve seen again strong submissions by the South African delegation, with strong reliance again on UN sources. Israeli submission was one aspect focus, which was of course to undermine the South African contestations, and there is no basis for any wrongdoing in terms of international law, on the part of Israel. So, it will be very interesting to see how the court will actually deal with the requests that were made by the South African delegation – especially in terms of the repeated request that Israel should cease its military operations in the Gaza Strip, and withdraw its army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip.”

ICJ to respond to SA’s application | Dr Atilla Kisla weighs in

Media access to Gaza

Meanwhile, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and its partners have called on the International Court of Justice to affirm South Africa’s request that journalists and media organisations be allowed unimpeded access to Gaza.

In its latest application for additional provisional measures to the ICJ last week, South Africa called for a number of measures including that Israel’s military immediately withdraw from Rafah, and Gaza more broadly, allow unimpeded humanitarian access in addition to allowing investigators and journalists into Gaza to record conditions on the ground.

The organisations have noted that Israel had failed to comply with the ICJ’s January provisional order that it takes effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to acts within the scope of the Genocide Convention.

It warns that Israel’s censorious actions make it nearly impossible to comprehensively and independently document what’s happening on the ground in Gaza.

The statement noted that journalists, independent human rights investigators, fact-finding missions, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) still did not have access to Gaza, prohibiting the effective preservation and retention of evidence of potential war crimes.

To date, 105 journalists and media workers, the majority Palestinian have been killed since October 7th.

-Additional reporting by Sherwin Bryce-Pease