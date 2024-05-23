Peace needed for Africa’s development: Guterres

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Africa’s work in development – from ending poverty and hunger, to leading the way in renewable energy systems, to demanding reform of the global financial system – is an effort that requires peace on the continent and beyond. So says UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a briefing to the Security Council on “Strengthening the role of the African state in addressing global security and development challenges”.

The meeting is one of the signature events of Mozambique’s Presidency of the Council during the month of May and comes two days ahead of Africa Day.

The UN Chief is unequivocal that too many Africans were caught up in the hell of conflicts or living with the relentless danger of terrorism and violent extremism in their communities – describing the human cost as heartbreaking and the cost to development as incalculable.

“From the countries of the Sahel rocked by unconstitutional changes of government, uncertain political transitions, and a growing terrorist threat. To the spread of terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin, Somalia and elsewhere. To the continued violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Horn of Africa. And to the deepening humanitarian nightmare in Sudan, now entering its second year, with increased hostilities in El Fasher opening an alarming new chapter in this conflict. My Personal Envoy, Mr. Ramtane Lamamra, is working tirelessly on mediation efforts with all parties. We need a concerted global push for a ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive peace process to end the bloodshed.”

Guterres further tells the Council that death, hunger, disease and displacement fueled by these conflicts were playing out against the bleak backdrop of African nations still suffering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is exacerbated by high levels of debt which in turn limits their ability to fight poverty and hunger.

Add the escalating climate impacts including droughts and ferocious flooding as recently witnessed in East Africa in addition to geopolitical tensions, the challenges are simply stacking up.

“Our partnership with Africa is based on the clear perception that we must work with the African Union based on the principle of African-led solutions for African problems. The United Nations fully supports Africa’s pursuit of peace through the African Union’s flagship Silencing the Guns initiative. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our African partners to help ensure security, stability, and respect for human rights and the rule of law across the continent – in line with my New Vision for the Rule of Law. We’re working closely with the African Union to strengthen the foundations of stable, peaceful societies – including democratic processes and institutions that people can trust.”

He also highlighted the need to embed African participation and leadership across the global peace and security architecture.

Says Guterres, “Today, African countries continue to be denied a seat at the negotiating table -including at this very Council. The impacts of these structural inequalities are plain to see. African states suffer disproportionately from the effects of conflicts, an unjust global financial system, and the climate crisis. At the same time, African countries are stepping up and contributing to peaceful solutions beyond the continent. For example, I commend Kenya for leading the upcoming Multilateral Security Support mission in Haiti – and other African countries for offering to send troops. Africa deserves a voice in the global peace and security architecture. But strengthening Africa’s voice can only happen if African countries can participate in global governance structures as equals. This must include correcting the lack of permanent African representation at this Council.”

The Secretary-General points to September’s Summit of the Future as an opportunity to push forward on all these issues.