Operations at Harmony’s Phakisa mine suspended following deadly blast

Harmony has reported that an employee died at its Phakisa mine in Welkom in a blasting incident. The mine says all blasting operations have been temporarily suspended following the incident.

It says the relevant authorities have been informed and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy as well as, labour representatives and mine management will investigate the cause of the incident.

This is the fourth loss of life incident to be reported by Harmony this year alone, with 2 incidents reported at its Mponeng mine, and another at Doornkop.

The National Union of Mineworkers says it’s still waiting for the results of the investigation being conducted by the department of Mineral Resources and Energy.