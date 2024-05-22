Over 40 foreign envoys attend funeral of Iranian President Raisi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Over 40 high-ranking foreign envoys at the levels of head of state, foreign ministers, and heads of parliament attended the funeral service of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Raisi, who was touted as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border on Sunday.

The aircraft was also carrying Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and six others.

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei performed prayers in Tehran.

The West Asian country was bidding farewell to its late President Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials.

Crowds of people came out in the Iranian capital.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral:

UN Ambassador for Mozambique, Pedro Comissario Afonso says, “Now stand and join in observing a minute of silence in remembrance of the loss of life in a helicopter crash of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein amir-Abdollahain and all passengers and to present its condolences and sympathy to their families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The United States says it doesn’t have insight into the cause of the helicopter crash.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says, “I won’t speculate as to what they will blame, again, they have to conduct an investigation to see what the cause of the crash was. It could be a number of things, mechanical failure, pilot error you name it.”

Iran has declared 5 days of mourning and some countries like India, Lebanon, and even the United Nations, are flying their flags at half-mast to honour the departed.

Raisi is set to be buried in his hometown of Mashhad in eastern Iran on Thursday.