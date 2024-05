Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will today officially launch the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) ahead of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The National ROC, located at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will be the central hub for electoral operations.

It will further serve as a central hub for political parties, independent candidates, observers, business leaders and the media to access real-time election results.