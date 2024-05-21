Electoral Court to hear MK Party ‘founder’ Jabulani Khumalo’s case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Court will today hear the case of the man who registered the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Jabulani Khumalo, and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Khumalo wants the court to declare invalid the commission’s registration of Jacob Zuma as the party leader.

According to Khumalo, the court must compel the commission to register him as the MK party leader.

Khumalo, who was recently expelled from the party, wrote to the IEC earlier this month to have Zuma, who is currently the face of the party on the ballot removed.

The IEC, in a statement, said it does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties and further confirmed that the registered leader of the MK Party is Zuma.

The video below reports more on the story:

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Letter regarding the removal of Mr Jacob Zuma from the list of members of Parliament of MK Party The Electoral Commission confirms that it has received communication from Mr Jabulani Khumalo on behalf of the MK Party. The letter has also been circulated… pic.twitter.com/SwlAMTFgLH — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 7, 2024