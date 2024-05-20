NATJOINTS warns against lawlessness head of next week’s polls

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has warned that lawlessness will not be tolerated as South Africans head to the polls.

It says it has deployed more personnel to voting stations across the country ahead of May 29 elections.

This after NATJOINTS identified 600 high-risk voting stations.

NATJOINTS chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has given the assurance that law enforcement personnel are ready to deal with any eventualities. She was briefing the media in Pretoria on Sunday.

“Working through the operational intelligence coordination committee, we have we have identified the number of high-risk voting stations and potential volatile areas that are being monitored on an ongoing basis.”

“Deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations informed by thorough analysis and intelligence-based reports,” explains Mosikili.

SANDF on standby

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has refused to divulge how many soldiers they would be deploying if any.

Chief director at the SANDF’s Joint Operations Division, Major General Mninimzi Sizani says they will be on standby.

“All I can reiterate here is that we are not a country at war. We are a country that is having an enduring peace. SANDF has prepared and will be prepared to deploy when required by the police.”

The video below is the full interview with Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili: