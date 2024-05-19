Mashatile urges church leaders to help build a caring society

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged church leaders to commit themselves to be part of the solution to the many problems facing the country and its people.

He was speaking at the Interfaith Leaders and Faith-Based Organisations’ National Day of Prayer for the ANC in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

Leaders of different faiths including Christian, Muslim, Rastafari and Traditional Healers among others, attended the prayer service.

The church leaders prayed for the fulfilment of the ANC’s six priorities. These include jobs, an inclusive economy, a better life for all and defending democracy among others.

Having been formed in a church in 1912, the ANC’s leaders were encouraged never to forget God.

For his part – the ANC’s Second-in-Command urged the religious leaders to help build a caring society for the youth and the most vulnerable.

He said like a biblical figure, President Cyril Ramaphosa will instruct the people of South Africa to cross over to the promised land of another five years of ANC rule.

With just less than 10 days before the crunch elections, the ANC will intensify its campaign with its president and some officials descending on Gauteng – a province that promises to be hotly contested, with over 50 parties vying for a seat in the provincial legislature.