GOOD Party to join forces with Northern Alliance, CSA ahead of polls

The Good Party has announced that they will be joining forces with the Northern Alliance and the Compatriots of South Africa (CSA) for the 2024 General Elections in the Eastern Cape. The announcement, designed to ensure more votes go the GOOD Party, was made in Gqeberha.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s chairperson for the GOOD Party, Siyanda Mayana, says the move was made to get them into the legislature.

“We know elections are about numbers and we are heading towards the 2024 elections. In 2019 we were not represented in the legislature on the basis that we could not meet the fraction. Now with the National Alliance with them boasting 14 000 membership and them having proven that they have support in the 2021 election with 12 500 votes now for us that means with only the NMB national alliance support we will be able to reach that provincial fraction.”

