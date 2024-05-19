Seven shot dead at Willowvale, Eastern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seven people – including a child have been shot dead at Wollowvale in the Eastern Cape. Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for suspects involved in the murders. Police received information early on Sunday morning of multiple shootings in the Nxanxashe location.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says six occupants of a car – including the child – were shot dead. Another person was found dead about a kilometre away in an SUV. Naidu says the police also found an abandoned vehicle with blood stains not far from the scene.

She adds that the deceased are between the ages of eight and 45 years.

“The motive is under investigation and there are no arrests as yet. Names of the deceased are being verified and will be released once their next of kin has been informed. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit will be investigating the murder. Lt Gen Mene is urging anyone with information related to these murders to come forward and assist in the investigation. She also added that the team of experienced detectives will be working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind these senseless killings.”

#sapsEC Seven people, including an 8-year-old child, were shot and killed in the early hours of this morning, 19/05, in the Nxanxashe location in Willowvale.

Police received information of multiple shootings where six occupants were shot in their Mazda 3 vehicle, while another… pic.twitter.com/4KwntWlW6g — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 19, 2024