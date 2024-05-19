Zikalala calls for investigation into Ballito construction collapse

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Public Works Minister, Sihle Zikalala, has tasked the Council for the Built environment to work with the South African Council for the Project and Management Professions to investigate the Ballito Construction site collapse, that claimed the lives of four workers.

One construction worker survived and is recovering in hospital. The man and four others became trapped when a wall of sand collapsed on them. Minister Zikalala says all role players in the construction industry need to put the safety of workers first.

“We are going to tighten the monitoring as we said that even the private sector must be subjected to the CBE process. On top of that we will be ensuring that professionals who work in the industry follow the standards that are set that the regulations must be followed. Regulations that govern the industry must be followed by all.”

Ballito Construction Collapse | IPSS spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick has an update:

KZN Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda says an inquest docket has been opened.

Meanwhile, residents and curious onlookers are being asked not to go to the site of the construction disaster as the area is still unstable. Local resident Tom du Toit, who was first on scene, says its been difficult for him to take in the news that four men have died in the blink of an eye.

Construction worker rescued after hours trapped under sand in Ballito: