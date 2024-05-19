Over 600 high risk voting stations have been identified by Natjoints

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure – Natjoints – says they’ve identified over 600 high risk voting stations across the country. More resources and personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order at voting stations.

Natjoints chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has assured South Africans that the May 29th general elections will be safe and law enforcement personnel are ready to deal with any eventualities.

Mosikili says no lawlessness and any form of violence and criminality will not be tolerated. She was briefing the media in Pretoria on the Natjoints state of readiness for the elections.

“Working through the operational intelligence coordination committee, we have we have identified the number of high risk voting stations and potential volatile areas that are being monitored on an ongoing basis. Deployments are subsequently proportional to the level of risk identified through intensified operations informed by thorough analysis and intelligence based reports.”

A 24-hour Coordinating Centre has been set up to monitor, co-ordinate information and report incidents relating to any threats with regards to the safety and security of the elections. This centre, which is equipped with the state of art modern technology, will officially be opened on Friday next week.

Elections 2024 | Natjoints ensures election readiness: