Election manifesto resonates with our needs, aspirations: Supporters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Supporters of the United Africans Transformation (UAT) party say their election manifesto appeals to their needs and aspirations.

The party, led by Wonderboy Mahlatsi, held its rally in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

Formed in 2022, the UAT says it holds the key to a better South Africa without crime, load shedding and unemployment.

“I came here to celebrate with our organization, I think what we are more looking forward to is change. The current Government is not bringing about any change. I want to vote for this party so that there can be progress and jobs. We want to see where this organization will take us,” says one of the supporters.

The UAT is contesting in the national and provincial elections for the first time.

Mahlatsi emphasises that his party will focus on land expropriation without compensation – because the land will be used to address the root of hunger among black people.

“The issue of land expropriation without compensation is at the centre of our manifesto. And we are promising South Africans and here in the area of the North West that they will give us the land. And when we talk about the land. We talk about what is under, which is our minerals, and we talk about the surface where we farm our food. We talk about our rivers, our mountains. So we want the land back to real owners. So that we can feed our people.”