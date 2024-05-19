Meshoe urges end to tender system for better service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Kenneth Meshoe is calling for corruption in the tender system to be rooted out to ensure service delivery to the people.

Meshoe was campaigning at Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Meshoe says once his party is voted into power, they will decentralise the provision of services and give power to municipalities.

“The tender system is benefiting very few people. And the tender system has caused corruption to go to another level. Besides the fact that those who win tenders exaggerate the numbers. So the ACDP is saying because tenders have made us what me out today. We lost good infrastructure. We lost the good things that were happening in the past. We want services to be closer to the people when they grow up municipalities fixed the robots, fixed the plumbing, fixed everything in the municipality.”