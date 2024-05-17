WHO raises concerns on lack of fuel and supplies in Gaza hospitals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday that the closure of the Rafah crossing has put humanitarian workers in a ‘difficult situation’ and that no medical supplies were allowed into Gaza since May 6.

Rafah has been a main conduit for humanitarian aid entering the enclave, a medical supply route and exit point for medical evacuees seeking treatment outside the besieged territory.

Israel said on May 7 it had taken operational control of the crossing, vowing it would not compromise on preventing Hamas having any future role there.

“We don’t have fuel; we have hospitals that are under evacuation order; we have a situation where we cannot move physically,” World Health Organisation spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said at a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Gaza’s medical system has virtually collapsed under Israeli bombardment.

The Israeli campaign has killed over 35 000 Palestinians and wounded over 75 000, Gaza health authorities say.

Doctors complain they have to perform surgery, including amputations, with no anesthetics or pain killers.