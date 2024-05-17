Malema vows to stop political killings in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the party will do all it can to put a stop to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal if elected into power.

Malema further commended KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in his fight against crime in the province.

A total of six suspects were killed in a shootout with police yesterday.

The EFF leader was speaking in Esikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal as part of the party’s election campaign in the province.

“Criminals in South Africa have declared war against us. (They) have declared war against our women and Mkhwanazi is dealing with those criminals nicely. When I was entering here o kare (maybe) today alone he dropped four which were doing cash-in-transit (robbery) somewhere here in KZN. That is the language criminals understand. They open fire on the police we drop them,” adds Malema.

