BMA to deploy Junior Border Guards to country’s ports of entry

The Border Management Authority is hosting its first pass-out parade of Junior Border Guards at the SAPS training college in Pretoria West.

The 40 Junior Border Guards will be officially assigned responsibilities to arrest and deport illegal migrants at all our ports of entry.

The pass-out parade comes after years of struggle to curb illegal immigration at the country’s more than 71 ports of entry.

The Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza says, “We have deployed them to vulnerable segments where there is higher risk, so that we can get maximum value. For instance, about 100 of them will be sent to Beitbridge Border Post which is very notorious where we get a lot of the troubles. So, we are sending them out today and they have been in training for about 7 months, and their training [includes] physical training, how to handle a firearm, administration, how to carry out paperwork when it comes to court and filing documents. Also [the training included] the ability to detect false documents and all those things that are at risk in the border environment,” adds Nzuza.

