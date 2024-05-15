We are confident that Semenya will eventually win her case: CGE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chief Executive of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), Dennis Matotoka says they are confident that Caster Semenya will eventually win her case at the European Court of Human Rights in France.

The case sat on Wednesday to hear an appeal by Switzerland on the matter involving the two time Olympic champion.

The case concerns Semenya’s complaint about new regulations of World Athletics requiring her to take treatment to decrease her natural testosterone levels to be allowed to compete internationally again.

Matotoka says the new regulations are a clear violation of athletes’ human rights.

“The commission attended the referral to the Grand Chamber at the European courts of Human Rights in the matter of Caster Semenya versus the government of Switzerland. In our view their arguments failed to demonstrate how and why they believe that the new regulations amounted to fair discrimination. This matter is about human rights and we do believe that Caster Semenya has put a strong case, and we do believe that the court will make a favourable outcome”.