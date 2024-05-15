Government not doing enough to address corruption: Report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Corruption Watch says only six out of 10 citizens are confident about the adequacy of the country’s laws and policies to address corruption.

The organisation released a report that gauged the overall perceptions of corruption in the country earlier today.

According to the report, 81% of respondents believe government is not doing enough to address corruption in the provision of basic services.

73% of the people agreed that corruption mostly impacts the provision of housing, land, safety, quality education, access to quality healthcare and the administering of justice by the courts.

Half of the respondents have less trust in elected officials.

The report comes weeks before the elections where political parties and independents are promising to deal harshly with corruption if elected into office.