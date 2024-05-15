Pikitup employees trash streets in Joburg CBD

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Employees of Johannesburg’s waste management entity, Pikitup have trashed the streets of Braamfontein in the Johannesburg CBD.

Videos circulating on social media show some of them emptying bins and garbage bags onto the streets.

It is not clear at this stage what they are protesting about.

Some residences have not had their bins emptied on Wednesday.

Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla says workers marched to Pikitup offices in Braamfontein earlier today.

“They eventually gathered outside Jorrisen Place on Jorrisen Street in Braamfontein where they were relaying their grievances, from there they marched towards Metro Centre but eventually dispersed before they could get to Metro Centre.”