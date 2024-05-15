NHI challenge isn’t funding but misallocation of resources: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally signed into the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The NHI Bill will change South Africa’s healthcare system and ensure universal coverage for all.

Ramaphosa says the challenge in implementing the NHI Bill is not funds but in the misallocation of resources that favours the private sector.

“We are not mad, we are not out liars, we are very much in line with what is happening in the global community. The real challenge in implementing NHI lies not in lack of funds but in the misallocation of recourses that currently favours the private health sector at the expense of public health needs, that’s where the problem is.”