Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Eldorado Park

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspect has been arrested after he opened fire randomly killing one person and injuring another in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg.

Police say a group of people were sitting next to a local tuckshop when a man started shooting indiscriminately in their direction. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the man is expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of murder and attempted murder.

“One person was certified dead on the scene while one other person was taken to local medical care centre with gunshot wounds. After the matter was reported to the police at Eldorado Park Police Station, a manhunt for the suspect was immediately launched and the suspect was apprehended within a few hours.”