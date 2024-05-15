Rand slightly weaker against the greenback

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rand weakened slightly against the greenback after local data indicated that the country’s unemployment rate rose in the first quarter and local mining output fell in March.

Global markets await the latest US inflation print, which is due later today.

On the stock market, Anglo American Platinum’s Johannesburg-listed shares declined by more than ten percent

This after parent Anglo American stated in a strategic review that it was exploring a de-merger of its troubled platinum unit.

The local currency is currently trading at R18.36 to the US dollar.