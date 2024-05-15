Court to deliver judgment in AKA murder-accused bail application

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Durban Magistrate’s Court is set to deliver judgment in the bail application of five men accused of killing the rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The accused are Lindukuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

The two men were killed outside a popular restaurant in Durban in February last year.

Four of the accused, with the exception of the alleged mastermind Gwabeni, have pending cases.

The state has argued the accused are violent and dishonest people.

Meanwhile, two other accused in the murders of Kiernan and Motsoane will be back in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in eSwatini on 14 June.

Legal expert Abigail Ngobene, weighing in on the key factors that the court in Durban will consider, says, “The state says it’s them that had to follow the money until they came to ventilate on issues of how this R800,000 was distributed amongst the applicants before the court. The main point was the fact that it bounds to the issues of transparency and truthfulness on the side of applicant number four – the failure to disclose that part of R800,000. t does appear the statement does account for the period before and the period after the payment, but not the actual dates for payments and distribution,” explains Ngobene.

The video below is reporting on previous court proceedings