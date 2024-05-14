Malema criticises Eastern Cape govt for neglecting rural communities

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema took his election campaign to Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, where he slammed the provincial government for failing to provide basic services to impoverished communities in the rural areas.

Malema also met with the controversial abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The EFF leader was welcomed with chanting. He says the EFF was the solution to a number of challenges facing South Africa.

“We need to create jobs, road infrastructure must be in good condition, the supply of water and electricity must be reliable, they will never be a village here at O R Tambo without a shopping mall or a shopping complex if there is a proper road – no one want to invest in an area that is not accessible, and you have to build industries and open those industries you will never get jobs.”

Malema says under an EFF government, mud schools and pit latrines will be eradicated.

“There are mud schools here in the Eastern Cape, there are no toilets, and learners use bushes to relieve themselves. That cannot be correct, under the EFF we will make sure that learners’ safety is priorised, we will make sure that learners have a full mill, we will make sure that the quality of education is improved and no one will pay school fees and uniform will be provided.”

The people attending the meeting say that there were a lot of problems that needed to be solved.

President @Julius_S_Malema addressing the EFF community meeting in Butterworth this afternoon. We took a decision to fight for our people 10 years ago and now we are marching to the Union Buildings. #MalemaForSAPresident #EFFCommunityMeetings #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/sCcp05JpFC — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 14, 2024

One supporter says, “We have a problem of stock theft, we have no jobs, the standard of education here is poor so we want the eff to attend to all those things under its rule.”

Another laments, “We have no jobs, we have many problems and we hope that this party will deal with those challenges because eff is mainly young people our children, so we are hopeful and maybe things will change.”

The abaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, accompanied the EFF leader, endorsing him.

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says, “In Julius, we have a capable leader, we want him to take power, forward with Malema! Forward! No one else can lead this country except Julius Malema.”

Malema is set to also take his two-day campaign to the western half of the province, finishing in Gqeberha.