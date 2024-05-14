Section 27 surprised by imminent implementation of NHI into law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Civil society organisation Section 27 says it is surprised that the National Health Insurance (NHI) legislation will be coming into effect on Wednesday.

This follows the announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the NHI bill publicly, at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

The NHI Bill is touted by the government as a means to provide universal access to quality health care for all South Africans as enshrined in the Constitution.

Section 27’s attorney Asiphe Funda, says they expected further engagements on some of the issues of concern raised regarding the bill.

“As an organisation, we’re quite surprised that the legislation will be coming into effect on Wednesday. We were still hoping for further engagement on some of the concerns that have been raised by civil society, as well as public health care users. So, there is a form of shock from us, as we don’t think that the bill in its current state is ready to be implemented.”

