AKA murder extradition case postponed to June 14

The extradition case for the Ndimande siblings accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and friend Tebello Motsoane has been postponed to the 14th of June.

The two appeared briefly at the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in Eswatini on Tuesday.

The two brothers – Siyabonga and Malusi – have been linked to the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane outside Wish restaurant in Durban last year February and two others in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal. They are facing four counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The pair is facing six charges including 4 counts of murder, one attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

During their last appearance in court last month, the defence attorney Sivesonkhe Ngwenya requested further particulars from the National Director of Public Prosecutions on the formal extradition application.

The further particulars include a witness list and a summary of their testimonies.

However, the National Director of Public Prosecutions responded that such information cannot be disclosed at this point.

After discussions on the matter, the defence and the state agreed.

State prosecutor Macebo Nxumalo says, “We agreed that the matter be set for arguments on the 14th of June. which is a month from now. the applicant will file its written submissions on the 20th of this month, the respondent will file their heads of arguments on the 27th of this month…”

Meanwhile, an additional affidavit filed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions is calling for this matter to be treated with urgency.

Nxumalo adds, “I support the request for urgency in this matter on the following grounds. The criminal cases are already pending before the South African court and will be delayed in its finalisation should the extradition of the respondents not be dealt with urgently. Thirdly there is a real reason that the accused in SA argue that they are prejudiced…”

The two brothers will remain in custody and once extradited, they will join the other 5 on the same matter in Durban. -Additional reporting by Nhlanhla Jele