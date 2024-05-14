SARA calls for grant for unemployed single men

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) says the reason for its decision to call for a grant for unemployed single men is because most men who are single caregivers cannot access the child support grant.

The party says, should it be in government, after the elections, it will establish a grant aimed to support single unemployed men.

It says most single fathers do not understand the provision in the Constitution Section 27, which states that they can access the child support grant.

SARA President, Colleen Makhubele says, “For us right now, building those children that we have met, that we have spoken to, even if it reaches two kids out there who are left desolate, now they have to be looked after by some aunt or move to a different family, mainly because that single father is so ignorant and not by design, but by circumstances, economic factors. We know that when they were designing the policy, it was amended later to include men. But initially from conception, it was to assist women,” adds Makhubele.