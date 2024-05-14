AKA, Tibz murder suspects to appear in Manzini Magistrate’s Court

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The extradition case for the Ndimande siblings accused of killing South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and friend Tebello Motsoane is expected to return to the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in Eswatini on Tuesday morning.

Siyabonga and Malusi are wanted in the country for the murder of the duo and two others in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

They are facing four counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

During their last court appearance last month, the defence indicated that they intend to oppose the extradition application filed by the South African government.

Meanwhile, in April, AKA’s father Tony Forbes said he was not convinced that the mastermind was among those arrested.

“I feel confident. I feel that a lot of work has been done by the team to be able to oppose bail. I think the fact that there was R800,000 that was paid for this supports the view that there are some serious resources put to work to make this happen. I still do not believe what would be the motive of this particular organiser to kill my son Kiernan. I believe that the mastermind is still out there,” said Forbes.

