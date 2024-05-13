Ramaphosa to sign NHI Bill into law on Wednesday: Presidency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law on Wednesday, the Presidency says in a statement.

The Bill will guide the transformation of South Africa’s healthcare system to achieve universal health coverage, overcoming critical socio-economic imbalances and inequalities of the past.

The NHI is expected to be implemented in stages.

But health groups, businesses and the opposition have all voiced strong opposition to the bill and have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign it into law.

The South African Medical Association has said that the Bill is unaffordable and unfeasible in its current form.