DA leader slams ANC cadre deployment for economic hindrance

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has again criticised the African National Congress (ANC) cadre deployment policy, saying it was preventing the economic progression of towns and industries.

He was speaking at Upington, Northern Cape, at a rally ahead of the May 29th general elections.

Steenhuisen says the DA hopes to win the province for the first time outright or to rule through a coalition.

“Cadre deployment will never end when we leave the ANC to govern. They have wasted money.”

DA leader Steenhuisen on the campaign trail in Upington, Northern Cape:

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen says that despite the Northern Cape being rich in minerals, its inhabitants are living in poverty.

Steenhuisen was electioneering in the province and, has urged those attending the party rally in Upington to vote for the DA.

“Upington should be a place that should be a tourist mecca in South Africa. It is in a terrible state because of a lack of investment and infrastructure. The people of the Northern Cape are going to suffer with the worst unemployment rate in the country and we need to do something about it. These elections offer citizens a chance to bring about change in the province.”