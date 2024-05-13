ConCourt issues directions in IEC appeal on Zuma’s eligibility

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Constitutional Court has issued directions in the Electoral Commission (IEC)’s appeal against the Electoral Court ruling on former President Jacob Zuma’s eligibility, just days after judgment was reserved.

The apex court has asked the IEC, uMkhonto we Sizwe Political Party, and Zuma to file written submissions by Tuesday, 17:00 pm on the statement by IEC Commissioner Janet Love where she expressed a legal position in response to a question about the former President’s eligibility.

Parties are required to make submissions on five questions relating to this issue.

The MK Party and Zuma have previously argued that Love ought to have recused herself from the IEC’s determination of Zuma’s eligibility and further alleged bias on her part.

On Friday, the ConCourt heard submissions on the IEC’s appeal against the Electoral Court order which invalidated the IEC’s March decision to disqualify Zuma in terms of Section 47(1)(E) of the Constitution.

The Constitutional Court is tasked with bringing finality to the correct interpretation of the said section and effectively Zuma’s eligibility ahead of the May polls before any votes are cast.