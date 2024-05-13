Two men accused in Glen farm murders appear in Bloemfontein court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men accused of murdering an elderly couple at a farm, in Glen, near Bloemfontein, have appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on two counts of murder and house robbery.

39-year-old Mohau Lebeko and 26-year-old Lucas Wolf briefly appeared in court after being arrested this weekend at a guesthouse in Bloemhof in North West.

76-year-old Christo and his 73-year-old wife Cresta Morrison were found murdered at their farm on the fourth of this month.

During court proceedings, the prosecution disclosed that Mohau Lebeko and Lucas Wolf were in possession of both victims’ cellphones, amongst other possessions.

The court also discovered that the two suspects made two separate money transfers of about R110 000 from the elderly couple’s bank accounts to their personal accounts.

The case has been postponed to May 20th for a formal bail application.

The pair will remain in custody until their next court appearance.