Death toll climbs to 20 in George building disaster

The death toll in the George building collapse tragedy in the Western Cape has now risen to 20.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue at the site. It’s been nearly a week since the multi storey building under construction imploded.

Thirty-two people are still unaccounted for, while 14 people are still in hospital.

Experts in the construction industry are expected to visit the site of the disaster on Monday.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will be part of the delegation visiting the site.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele says SAPS has already made contact with the owner of the property of the collapsed building in George, as well as the developer, contractor and sub-contractor.

Cele visited the site on Sunday and met with family members of those still missing.

At this stage, he says they needed documents to identify the people who worked on the site. He says this would also assist in identifying those who were stilled trapped in the building as well as those who were deceased.

Cele appealed for them to make contact with the families as well, to at least acknowledge what they are going through.

“If the company is not really cooperative, we’ll have the law and the legislation and follow that. But just making a call to those people who have employed these people to just go and have an eye to eye and see the relative, it’s only human. This thing of legal and all that it’s fine, that’s okay…but we are talking about the loss of human life here.”