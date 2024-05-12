Zuma scathing of ANC’s step aside implementation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

UMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma says the ANC is not applying its step aside rule consistently.

Zuma made the remark at a MK Party rally in KwaMashu north of Durban.

The step aside rule by the ANC requires members who are charged with corruption or other serious crimes to refrain from party and government activities.

In December last year, Zuma announced he would be backing the MK Party in this month’s general elections.

Zuma says the current ANC leadership has lost the party’s founding values.

“Then it started that some leaders were behaving in certain ways, thinking they were the owners of the organisation and not us as members of the organisation. They were creating all sorts of rules that we don’t know where they were coming from. They didn’t consult anyone to ask, this is what we are doing now. You would hear there is this new thing, you don’t know. Step aside, you don’t know why you should step aside. They tell people to step aside but they don’t step aside.”

Meanwhile, Zuma maintains that while he remains a member of the ANC, he will vote for the MK Party.

“I want you to know this because some people are asking why is he still in the ANC? I am not really staying there, I am just keeping my membership there. I’m not going to vote for it, I’m going to vote here. And when we have won, I’ll go and knock-and say bring back our ANC.”