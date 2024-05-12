George building collapse death toll now at 19, unaccounted at 33

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the George building collapse tragedy in the Western Cape now stands at 19.

Rescue and recovery efforts continue at the site.

It has been nearly a week since the multi storey building under construction imploded.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says officials will thoroughly investigate the cause of the tragedy, in order to bring closure to the families of the victims.

He visited the site today and met with family members of those still missing.

“We will be looking at it going forward especially from the sides of the government, specifically the South African Police. Our job is to investigate matters and come with the answers or the answers that we believe are relevant. Even if you don’t find your loved ones still alive but to know what happened, that will the job of the government.”

Thirty-three people are still unaccounted for.