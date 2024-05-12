Western Cape police arrest man with R3 mln worth of drugs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police have arrested a truck driver and confiscated drugs worth more than R3 million on the N-1 in Laingsburg.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says officers from Rural Flying Squad performed patrols on the highway when they followed their instinct to pull over the truck.

Pojie says the 42-year-old man is expected to appear in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s court on Monday.

“The members ensued with a search of the driver and the truck upon which they found 10 packets containing mandrax concealed in a box and eight boxes containing compressed dagga. The value of the drugs is estimated at about R3.54 million.”