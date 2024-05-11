Economic Liberators Forum SA takes campaign trail to Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The residents of Klarinet in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, have raised concerns about service delivery challenges during their interaction with the Economic Liberators Forum South Africa President Hulisani Mani.

The locals complained about sewage spillage, poor road infrastructure and lack of water among others.

Mani is on a campaign trail in eMalahleni.

Some of the residents claim the governing party has done little to improve their lives.

“Unemployment rate is very high. We have been complaining about that. We want to have tar road. We don’t have it. Also the water goes for days and when it comes back it is are dirty and unhealthy,” laments one of the residents.

“We are facing challenges such as sewerage that is leaking through our houses and they are causing air pollution which damages inside our bodies,” says another.

