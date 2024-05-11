Authorities hopeful for more survivors in George collapsed building

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape authorities say they remain hopeful of finding more survivors under the rubble on the site of the building that collapsed in George.

The rescue operation is expected to take more than a week. This is due to the magnitude of the operation. The death toll stands at 13.

The multi-storey apartment that was under construction collapsed on Monday.

Officials at the joint operations centre in George say 40 people still remain unaccounted for, and 13 others are in the hospital.

Gerhard Otto is the Head of Disaster Management in the Garden Route District Municipality.

“This is not a recovery, this is a rescue with recovery equipment, if I can put it that way, because what we are doing is we are delaying. You will find that every now and then everything will get quiet because they will first check again, they will do the same procedures as for normal rescue, and then carry on. They will lift up a slab and then maybe go into the voids again to see if we can’t find anybody who is trapped and is still alive.”

Below is an updated infographic:

<br />

Video: George Building Collapse – Community members hopeful victims will be found alive: