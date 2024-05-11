Lobby group calls for parties to focus on quality learning for all

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lobby organisation Equal Education members say they want parties and independent candidates that are participating in this month’s elections to make quality education for all learners their priority.

The organisation’s members who marched to Parliament yesterday say they directed their demands to those who are aspiring to hold positions in the new government.

During the march, learners under the age of 18 were encouraged to voice their concerns about basic education.

Anelisa Matebese was one of the learners, “In private schools, they have quality education. We black people, and especially in townships, don’t have the quality education that we are supposed to be getting. So, we are looking for adequate infrastructure, a proper education, enough teachers, and proper teachers that are employed.”