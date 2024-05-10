Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence that his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

He says what he has sensed during his campaigns, people have shown trust in the ANC. He says majority of South Africans want to give the governing party another five years.

Ramaphosa says he doesn’t foresee a coalition government after May 29.

“In the past, six times (the ANC) has emerged with a real handsome majority. Now, where I am I feel, sense and smell that exactly the same thing is going to happen. I never think or dream or even contemplate a coalition. I really don’t. It is not even in my framework of thinking. It is just completely obliterated and a clear victory.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says a coalition government will never work in South Africa and has failed in local administrations.

“Where coalitions have been crafted, where there is no clear majority party, they have been difficult. They have been almost completely unworkable and they have given us a specter or even not wanting to have a coalition government. And this has also been experienced by our people,” says Ramaphosa.