SAWLA hails Justice Yvonne Mokgoro as an icon

South African Women’s Lawyers Association (SAWLA) says the late former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro was an icon who represented women with distinction within legal fraternity in South Africa.

Mokgoro passed on at the age of 73.

She was one of the first women to be appointed at Constitutional Court.

SAWLA President, Nomaswazi Mndawe Shabangu says Mokgoro left an indelible mark in the legal space.

“We are saddened about the passing of Justice Yvonne Mokgoro. Our relationship with Justice Mokgoro dated back when SAWLA was formed. It was during our project where we were celebrating trailblazer who have left an indelible mark on South African legal landscape. Justice Mokgoro was one of those icons. Throughout the years, Justice Mokgoro remained a cherished figure within the SAWLA community. On 1st April 2023, when we were celebrating the centenary of the women legal practitioners act of 1923, SAWLA continued to pay homage to Justice Mokgoro, unaware that it will be our final opportunity to do so in her presence.”